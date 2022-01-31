Free baked goods available at Wausau Hmong American Center

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Free baked goods are available for pick up every weekday at the Hmong American Center in Wausau.

The partnership with Pick ‘N Save is lead by Bridge Street Mission, according to Direct Client Service Specialist, Nasiah Herr.

“It was an existing partnership before from our previous client representative and I picked up where they left off last summer,” she explained.

Bridge Street Mission coordinates pick up times and dates for both organizations.

Herr said the baked goods are picked up every Monday and are taken to the Hmong American Center by noon.

“Usually for breads, it is a sell-by date,” she explained. “Sometimes they will pull it a couple days before so the store can make room for new breads. Or they will pull it right at the date, as far as the sell-by date.”

The center is open daily during the week. By Friday, the expired baked goods are thrown out and new food items are donated to the center again the following week.

The Hmong American Center is also relaunching its food voucher program.

Starting Monday, Jan. 31, people in need can pick up $30 vouchers to be used at a few Asian local stores.

Visit or call the Hmong American Center at (715) 842-8390 for more information.

