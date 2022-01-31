News and First Alert Weather App
First Alert Weather Forecast - Quiet and milder start to the work week

Expect breezy and mild conditions to continue across central Wisconsin
Expect breezy and mild conditions to continue across central Wisconsin
By Chad Franzen
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 4:50 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -

Relatively quiet conditions will return to Wisconsin for the beginning of the work week, as a major storm system takes shape across the central part of the nation. Overall, this will be a non-factor weather wise in central Wisconsin in regards to any snowfall, but this storm system will allow arctic air to quickly push into Wisconsin for the end of the work week.

Expect the breezy conditions to return Monday afternoon and continue throughout the better part of the work week, as the “winds of change” move throughout the Upper Midwest. While temperatures will jump quickly into the 30s for Tuesday, expect the arctic chill to bring the single digit high temperatures back by Thursday, with double digit below zero lows expect Thursday and Friday mornings.

Staying mild initially then cooling off
Staying mild initially then cooling off(WSAW)

There will be a small moderation in temperatures for the first weekend of February, as the 20s make a return. Most areas will continue to remain mainly dry this week, with a few flurries possible Monday evening in the Northwoods and again Friday and Saturday evenings across the Northwoods.

Overall, there are not many great chances for heavier snowfall in Wisconsin throughout the weekend, but as always, we’ll track the latest and keep you updated.

Snow comparison this season
Snow comparison this season(WSAW)

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

