Convicted Fox River Mall shooter to be sentenced Tuesday

Dezman Ellis, 17.
Dezman Ellis, 17.(Courtesy: WBAY)
By Kristyn Allen
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 6:23 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s been one year since a deadly shooting at the Fox River Mall, and the man convicted of the crime will be sentenced Tuesday.

Dezman Ellis, 18, was found guilty of 2nd Degree Intentional Homicide and 1st Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety. He pleaded no contest to the charges as part of a plea agreement and the court found him guilty.

Sentencing is scheduled for Feb. 1 at 1 p.m.

On Jan. 31, 2021, Ellis shot and killed 19-year-old Jovanni Frausto in the mall food court during an argument over a girl. Frausto suffered a wound to his chest and an exit wound through the back. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. An autopsy determined the cause of death to be two gunshot wounds.

Another man, Colt Lemmers, was shot and injured. He was treated and released from the hospital.

As part of Ellis’s plea agreement, he will avoid a life sentence. He was initially charged with 1st Degree Intentional Homicide, but that count was amended to 2nd Degree Intentional Homicide. By taking a plea, Ellis avoided jury trial.

“He went from facing life in prison to 40 years in prison and 20 years out in the amended count,” said attorney Scott Ceman.

Free baked goods available at Wausau Hmong American Center
Richard Mason, 28
Suspect in Wausau shooting to appear in court Monday
Students from the esports team gather in the Wausau West High School Library after school to...
ESPORTS: Why some say it prepares students for their futures
How E-Sports Teaches Student Skills