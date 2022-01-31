News and First Alert Weather App
Columbus Catholic boys basketball races out to 13-3 start

By Noah Manderfeld
Published: Jan. 30, 2022 at 10:50 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - Columbus Catholic boys basketball is off to a 13-3 start and is ranked in Division 5.

The Dons play a fast game up and down the court, but it’s a complete game from an undersized team that’s led to their success

“We always say that, if their size never goes away, we have to make make sure our speed and conditioning doesn’t go away either,” sophomore Emmitt Konieczny said.

“We have to make sure that in the mid-second half, late in the game, when we’re fatigued, our advantage of quickness and tempo doesn’t go away,” head coach Joe Konieczny said.

The transition game is essential to the high-powered offense, but no fast team is complete without a few steals on the defensive side.

“If we can make them uncomfortable with the ball, it’s going to lead to more steals and working hard everywhere we can,” senior Cole Noreen said.

“We really like to get up on guys and make their life difficult on the offensive end,” senior Sam Wilczek said.

When the team settles into their normal offense, the ball is moving around the perimeter for three-pointers.

“IT’s dangerous. Because you can never, you can never take one guy. And anytime somebody is off, or something like that, [Sam Wilczek] or [Charlie Moore] can always have a big game. Or someone else. You never know,” Emmitt Konieczny said.

“We got five, six, seven, eight guys who can score. And when we get six or seven in double digits in one night, it’s tough to know who to stop,” head coach Joe Konieczny said.

Konieczny said his teams in the past have utilized the fast break to success, but this year’s team chemistry has been very strong across all of the players.

