Chamber of Commerce brings back business internship program

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Greater Wausau Chamber of Commerce is re-starting its program “The Branch” for college students who want to gain real-world business experience and get a $500 scholarship on completion.

The Chamber is looking for people from a diverse range of disciplines. This year, they’re also accepting some non-student professionals interested in broadening their careers.

The chamber is taking applications up through February 14, after being sidelined in 2020 with the onset of COVID-19.

The program is meant to counteract what is often referred to as the “brain drain” as people look for opportunities in larger urban areas.

“The idea is to expose these college students while they’re attending school to some of these great businesses that exist here locally, so that before they immediately look towards Minneapolis or Milwaukee or Madison or out of state that they examine some of the opportunities that exist right here in Central Wisconsin,” said Greater Wausau Chamber of Commerce Marketing Manager Brian Otten.

Otten says Central Wisconsin is an ideal place for anyone who wants to live first and work second. The area offers opportunities for a variety of outdoor activities no matter what the season.

Click here to reach The Branch website.

