News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Chamber of Commerce brings back business internship program

The program connects students with local companies which face challenges they want to address
By Drew Sutherland
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 5:14 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Greater Wausau Chamber of Commerce is re-starting its program “The Branch” for college students who want to gain real-world business experience and get a $500 scholarship on completion.

The Chamber is looking for people from a diverse range of disciplines. This year, they’re also accepting some non-student professionals interested in broadening their careers.

The chamber is taking applications up through February 14, after being sidelined in 2020 with the onset of COVID-19.

The program is meant to counteract what is often referred to as the “brain drain” as people look for opportunities in larger urban areas.

“The idea is to expose these college students while they’re attending school to some of these great businesses that exist here locally, so that before they immediately look towards Minneapolis or Milwaukee or Madison or out of state that they examine some of the opportunities that exist right here in Central Wisconsin,” said Greater Wausau Chamber of Commerce Marketing Manager Brian Otten.

Otten says Central Wisconsin is an ideal place for anyone who wants to live first and work second. The area offers opportunities for a variety of outdoor activities no matter what the season.

Click here to reach The Branch website.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richard Mason, 28
Suspect in Wausau shooting to appear in court Monday
Offensive Line coach Adam Stenavich before an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions,...
REPORT: Marshfield native Adam Stenavich promoted to Packers’ offensive coordinator
Howard Hesseman arrives at the International Myeloma Foundation 7th Annual Comedy Celebration...
Howard Hesseman, star of ‘WKRP in Cincinnati,’ dies at 81
Beloit Police
Man fatally shot in Beloit high school parking lot on night of game
Another blast of cold air moves in for the second half of the week.
First Alert Weather: Mild to start the week, then turning colder

Latest News

New strain of COVID-19 discovered in Wisconsin
New strain of COVID-19 discovered in Wisconsin
Health experts are keeping a close eye on a spinoff of Omicron called BA.2.
‘Stealth omicron’ COVID-19 variant detected in Dane Co.
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather Forecast - Colder air arrives tomorrow
Right now stealing $25,000 or more of good is a felony but this bill would make the lower limit...
Senator Jacque looking for support to combat thefts statewide