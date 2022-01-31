Badger State Games caps off busy weekend Sunday

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - It was a busy weekend in the Greater Wausau Area for winter sports enthusiasts. The Badger State Games hosted four events over the course of the last four days in Marathon County including curling, figure skating, Nordic skiing and youth hockey.

”We are about bringing people into the Greater Wausau area and showing them our different attractions and having them spend a weekend,” said Nick Ockwig, the Director of the Badger State Games.

Curling took place at the Wausau Curling Center. Nordic skiing was run near Granite Peak. Figure skating was hosted in Mosinee. Youth hockey took place outside at Marathon Park. Ockwig said he was pleased with the attendance.

“The number of athletes has been phenomenal,” said Ockwig. “With COVID going on and Omicron, I was optimistic and again very happy with the turnout and participation.”

The Badger State Games has events throughout the year that bring in crowds of participants and fans to the Wausau area. Ockwig says this weekend’s games brought people from Minnesota, Iowa and Michigan. The flocking to Wausau is a huge boost for the economy.

”Having events you can actually point your fingers and say, yeah there were 5000 people in town is great for businesses,” said Ockwig. “They go to the restaurants and all of our business and shopping partners on Rib Mountain Drive or Downtown Wausau. They all love events like.”

It’s a particularly big year for the curling event. This year marks 100 years of the sport in Wausau.

“We’re excited to partner with Badger State Games and bring in 30 teams from around the state to compete,” said Bobby Splinter, the organizer for the curling event.

Curling has a large following in Wisconsin specifically, especially just a week before the Winter Olympics begin. Even for those less familiar with the sport, it’s a friendly competition that emphasizes that friendliness.

“The number one rule of curling we like to say is having a beer with the other team afterward win or lose,” said Splinter. “It’s a very social sport and it’s a great way to have an activity in the winter time and socialize and make some friends.”

