Attempted homicide suspect remains in Marathon Co. Jail, due in court Friday

Richard Mason is accused of shooting a 38-year-old man Friday afternoon
By Wyatt Heller
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 4:02 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Richard L. Mason, 28 of Wausau, appeared via video conference for a probable cause hearing Monday afternoon.

Prosecutors say Mason shot a 38 year old man during an argument Friday. The shooting happened at a home near Emter and Myron St. at about 3 p.m.

The victim had an exit wound in his left abdomen, according to police. Officers said Mason left the scene in his vehicle. A witness told police she saw Mason shoot the victim, then stand over him with his gun pointed at him.

“The defendant pulled the gun from behind his back and shot him,” a prosecutor said in Monday’s court hearing. “ACH said he fell to the ground and the defendant Richard Mason, stood over him pointing the gun at him.”

Wausau Police arrested Mason a short time later near the 800 block of Lake View Drive without incident.

Mason’s attorney told the court their client has been a life-long resident of Wausau.

A judge set bail at $100,000. The judge ordered Mason to have no contact with the victim or witness, and to have no contact with their children.

Wausau Police are referring a charge of attempted first-degree intentional homicide and aggravated assault.

Mason is due in court for an initial appearance on Feb. 4.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Richard Mason, 28
