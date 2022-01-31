Antigo holds parade for girls wrestling state champion Alexandra Hofrichter

ANTIGO, Wis. (WSAW) - Antigo held a parade on Sunday for wrestler Alexandra Hofrichter, the first-ever WIAA state champion in the 152-pound weight class.

The parade traveled the length of Superior Street through downtown, with Hofrichter getting a ride on a fire truck leading the escort. At the end of the route, she met with family and friends at North Star Lanes, where a gathering full of her supporters was waiting for her.

While Hofrichter didn’t expect the support she got from Antigo, she was grateful and said she hopes she can pave the way for more girls wrestling state champions in Antigo.

“There’s a little girl here, she rode in the firetruck with me. I heard she’s been kicking butt this year. I really hope she sticks with it, because she’s really good. I want her to look at this and be like, ‘this is something I can do,’” Hofrichter said.

Hofrichter was an unofficial wrestling state champion at the final all-girls tournament of the season in previous years, but this is the first WIAA-sanctioned title she’s won. She said she’s looking forward to having her name put on a plaque at the Antigo High School, which includes every wrestling state champion from Antigo.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.