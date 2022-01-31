News and First Alert Weather App
4th Annual Wausau Winter Triathlon

Outdoor enthusiast from across the Midwest participated in the race
By Jade Flury
Published: Jan. 30, 2022 at 6:49 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Outdoor enthusiasts from across the midwest participated in the 4th annual Wausau Winter Triathlon on Sunday.

The race took place at Nine Miles Recreational Area. Participants were challenged to cross country skiing, fat tire biking, and snowshoe running skills. The event was put on by the Central Wisconsin Offroad Cycling Coalition.

“Right now, the Wausau Winter Triathlon is the only one in the state of Wisconsin like it,” said Rebecca Tuley, race director.

This year’s triathlon had 43 participants from Wisconsin, Minnesota, and Illinois. Participants could join the race as a solo racers or as a relay team.

“There are inspiring stories here. Every participant has their own story, they have their own drive, they have their own reason to do this race,” said Tuley.

The race was Frank Desmond’s 2nd triathlon. Desmond said his son inspired him to participate in his first triathlon in 2019.

“Just getting in that mode where, you know, your mind isn’t telling you no, no, no I can’t do this. And just saying yeah I can do it,” said Desmond.

The race has now become a part of his weight loss journey.

“I weighed almost 300 pounds, about 295, and was trying to lose some weight,” said Desmond.

On Sunday, Desmond participated in his 2nd race.

“So I was able to drop another 35 pounds and hoping I’m going to not finish last this time. My goal is to finish somewhere in the middle,” Desmond.

Event coordinators said planning for the Wausau Winter Triathlon begins a year in advance. Registration for the race begin in November and December.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

