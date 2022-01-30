Women’s Hockey Wraps Hard-Fought Series Against Fifth-Ranked UWEC

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. - For the second time in the three-game series, the UW-Stevens Point women’s hockey team (8-12-0, 2-5-0) held No. 5 UW-Eau Claire (17-2-0, 6-0-0) to a season-low in goals, another 1-0 defeat.

UWSP goaltender Olivia Schultz (Maplewood, Minn./Tartan) made 14 saves in the first period as the teams skated to a scoreless frame.

Schultz made 11 more saves in the second and UWSP’s defense kept it a scoreless affair heading to the third.

The Blugolds final solved Schultz at the 4:58 mark of the third period. The Pointers were unable to find an equalizer late even with nearly a minute of 5-on-3 power play.

Schultz totaled 35 saves. UWEC goaltender Stephanie Martin made 28 saves for the shutout win.

The Pointers will face Northland on Friday (Feb. 4) to begin a weekend series, the final home games of the regular season. Puck drop at Ice Hawks Arena is set for 7:00 p.m.

