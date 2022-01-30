News and First Alert Weather App
Wausau Events host Winter Fest this weekend

Day of free winter activities for visitors and residents
By Jade Flury
Published: Jan. 30, 2022 at 3:51 PM CST
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Winter Fest has returned to the 400 Block this year. The annual event made its comeback after the pandemic got in the way last year.

Wausau Events Winter Fest is a day of free activities for families. Activities included observing ice sculptures, ice skating, gaming, and dog sled demonstrations. There were also eats and drinks inside of the Great Hall.

“We’re just happy that we’ve got Winter Fest back this year in 2022, you know, after a year of not having it,” said Pete Valiska, board member for Wausau Events.

Winter Fest is the first event of the year held by Wausau Events.

“Wausau Events, we’re dedicated to providing free community events throughout the year and this is one of them. We just love to get people outside in the winter and so this is our opportunity to do that,” said Alissandra Aderholdt, Executive Director for Wausau Events.

The event is open to the public as a chance to get outside during the wintertime.

“Granted we get a lot of people from the Wausau area coming out, but we do get a lot of people coming from the outlying areas, whether it’s Merrill, Stevens Point, or farther beyond,” said Valiska.

Wausau Events said the importance of the event is to bring the community together.

“But out here, families really do things together and it’s just a nice family event. What we do is create community through events, and this is really what we like to see out here,” said Valiska.

For more information, visit www.wausauevents.org.

