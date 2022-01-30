REPORT: Marshfield native Adam Stenavich promoted to Packers’ offensive coordinator
Published: Jan. 29, 2022 at 8:52 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - Marshfield native and current Packers’ offensive line coach Adam Stenavich has been hired as the Packers offensive coordinator, NFL Network’s Ian Rapaport is reporting.
Stenavich has been with the Packers since 2019 when he was hired as the offensive line coach. He was promoted to be the run game coordinator before the 2021 season.
