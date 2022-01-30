REPORT: Marshfield native Adam Stenavich promoted to Packers’ offensive coordinator

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - Marshfield native and current Packers’ offensive line coach Adam Stenavich has been hired as the Packers offensive coordinator, NFL Network’s Ian Rapaport is reporting.

The #Packers are promoting Adam Stenavich to offensive coordinator, sources tell me and @TomPelissero.



Stenavich replaces Nathaniel Hackett, who hoped to bring him along to Denver. The path is now clear for Luke Getsy to be the #Bears OC. That is expected to be official soon. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 30, 2022

Stenavich has been with the Packers since 2019 when he was hired as the offensive line coach. He was promoted to be the run game coordinator before the 2021 season.

