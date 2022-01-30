News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Man fatally shot in Beloit high school parking lot on night of game

Beloit Police
Beloit Police(WIFR)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 30, 2022 at 11:58 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELOIT, Wis. (AP) — One man was killed in a shooting outside Beloit Memorial High School where a basketball game was being played, authorities said.

Beloit police say the 19-year-old man was taken to a local hospital Saturday night where he died.

It’s not clear whether the shooting happened during or after the game between Beloit and La Follette High in Madison. The school was put on brief lockdown following the game, at which time players from visiting La Follette were escorted to their bus and returned home. Beloit police said that no current Beloit Memorial High School students or staff were involved in the shooting.

It was the second homicide that happened in Beloit on Saturday and the third in the city in less than four days.

Beloit Police are seeking tips about the shooting and asking anyone with information to call them at 608-364-6823.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several people arrested in connection to drugs and overdoses in Forest County.
Multiple people arrested in connection to drugs, overdoses in Forest County
Police lights
Man arrested after shooting on Wausau’s southwest side
The Suffolk County Sheriff's Office released a photo of the ledger kept by two nurses accused...
Charges: Nurses made $1.5 million off fake vaccination cards
Thankfully a family of 5 were able to escape injury after their house caught fire Friday.
UPDATE: 7 displaced after electrical fire in Marshfield
Offensive Line coach Adam Stenavich before an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions,...
REPORT: Marshfield native Adam Stenavich promoted to Packers’ offensive coordinator

Latest News

Howard Hesseman, who played the radio disc jockey Johnny Fever on the sitcom “WKRP in...
Howard Hesseman, star of ‘WKRP in Cincinnati,’ dies at 81
Another blast of cold air moves in for the second half of the week.
First Alert Weather: Mild to start the week, then turning colder
More clouds than sun today and cool. Colder air returns Tuesday and settles in for the rest of...
First Alert Weather: Sunday Morning Forecast
Winter Fest Returns to Wausau
Winter Fest Returns to Wausau