First Alert Weather: Mild to start the week, then turning colder

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - It is the end of January and typically this is when some of the coldest weather of the winter season tends to settle in across North Central Wisconsin. This weekend has been an exception to that rule. More clouds than sunshine for Sunday with afternoon readings topping out in the mid 20s.

Mostly cloudy for Sunday night with lows in the low to mid 10s. Clouds along with a few breaks of sunshine on Monday and a bit milder. Highs around 30. A cold front will be approaching from the northwest late Monday night into Tuesday morning. There will be a chance of flurries or scattered snow showers, but more notable will be the ushering in of colder air for Tuesday afternoon and remaining rather cold for the rest of the week. Highs in the low 30s in the morning, dropping back into the 20s and 10s later for Tuesday afternoon.

Groundhog Day on Wednesday will feature a mix of sun and clouds locally. Down in Sun Prairie where Jimmy the Groundhog will be making his annual appearance, there is some question as to how cloudy it might be in southern Wisconsin. At this point, the forecast trends are for a mostly cloudy sky around daybreak. If Jimmy doesn’t see his shadow, that would mean an early spring is possible. Stay tuned. Otherwise, a colder Wednesday with highs in the mid 10s.

The focus for the rest of the work week will be the bitterly cold conditions and possibly dangerously low wind chill values. Lows on Thursday morning will be in the single digits to teens below zero, with wind chills as low as -25°. Partly cloudy on Thursday with afternoon reading struggling to make it back above zero. Frigid for Friday morning with lows in the -10s to near -20° and wind chills that could drop to as low as -30°. We are monitoring both Thursday and Friday morning for possible First Alert Weather Days due to the bitter cold.

A winter storm traversing through the Midwest from Tuesday to Thursday is expected to stay too far to the south and east of Wisconsin to have any impacts locally. The trends for the track of the low could still change as newer data comes in, but it would have to be a large shift to the north by several hundred miles for North Central Wisconsin to be picking up any snow.

Temperatures will rebound as we go into the upcoming weekend of February 5th and 6th. Mostly cloudy both Saturday and next Sunday with a chance of snow showers on Sunday. Highs in the low 20s Saturday, upper 10s on Sunday.

