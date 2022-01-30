News and First Alert Weather App
Antigo’s Hofrichter, Phillips’ Kaylie Upson claim first-ever WIAA Girls Wrestling State Titles

Alexandra Hofrichter stands on the podium after winning her first WIAA Individual Girls Wrestling State Title(WSAW)
By Noah Manderfeld
Published: Jan. 29, 2022 at 9:02 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
La Crosse, Wis. (WSAW) - Antigo’s Alexandra Hofrichter and Phillips’ Kaylie Upson can call themselves state champions after winning the first-ever WIAA Individual State Championships in their respective weight classes.

Hofichter secured two near falls in the first two periods of her matchup with Oak Creek’s Isabelle Olesen. After going up 13-0 through two periods, the third period included the final pin, securing a 24-0 season and her first 152-pound WIAA Girls Wrestling State Title. Hofrichter pinned all three of her opponents in the tournament.

Phillips’ Kaylie Upson made ever faster work of her opponent, securing the pin of Arrowhead’s Kate Riege in 1:20 of the first period of the 135-pound final, completing an undefeated season.

Merrill’s Brindely Eternicka was able to make the final round in the 182-pound weight class, but she was quickly pinned in 1:01 of the first period by Spring Valley-Elmwood’s Lyndsey Stark. Eternicka took home second place.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

