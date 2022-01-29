News and First Alert Weather App
T-VEC offers hope to Melanoma cancer patients

The T-Vec treatment is simple and often an outpatient procedure
By Hannah Borchert
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 7:39 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - A therapy for treating melanoma offers hope to those struggling with the disease. T-VEC uses a genetically modified virus to attack cancer cells while leaving normal cells alone.

T-VEC is the reason Garry Eisch is alive and cancer-free today. In 2018, Eisch found out he had Melanoma for a second time and it was advanced. He was sent to Marshfield Clinic for treatment. Most hospitals do not have the ability to do this treatment because they need to store the medicine in extremely cold temperatures.

When he went in for the first time he said he was scared, but his doctor talked him through the process. It is a simple procedure. They inject the lesions directly on a reoccurring basis.

“I had, I don’t know how many surgeries on my leg with Doctor Sharma. He literally saved my life,” said Garry Eisch.

He went in every two weeks for it and it slowly got better.

Dr. Rohit Sharma said Melanoma treatment has come a long way.

“Instead of a limb-threatening or life-threatening disease make it into a lifestyle disease. Just like your high blood pressure or your diabetes. It’s something that you live with rather than die because of,” said Dr. Sharma, Surgical Oncologist at Marshfield Clinic Health System.

While it is easily treatable, it may not last forever for everyone.

“It can all come back. And he said if it does, I will be there for you,” said Eisch.

Eisch goes in for three-month check-ins to make sure it doesn’t come back. He said he is happy, healthy, and thankful for both his doctors and the treatment.

