Nashville police officer decommissioned after interstate shooting

Officer Brian Murphy has been identified as the individual who fired the final two shots from a...
Officer Brian Murphy has been identified as the individual who fired the final two shots from a rifle in the I-65 incident.(Source: Metro Nashville Police Department via WSMV)
By Mary Alice Royse
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 8:18 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Metro Police Chief John Drake announced Friday afternoon that the Metro Nashville Police Department has decommissioned one of the officers involved in the I-65 shooting Thursday.

Drake said in his statement that Officer Brian Murphy, a 25-year MNPD veteran, has been decommissioned (loss of police authority) pending a review and the investigation of his actions at the scene on Thursday.

Murphy has been identified as the individual who fired the final two shots from a rifle in the I-65 incident.

Thursday afternoon, officers shot and killed Landon Eastep, 37, when he reportedly pulled a box cutter on a Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper on the shoulder of the interstate.

“While the TBI conducts its investigation of the shooting on behalf of the District Attorney, I have directed that our Training Academy staff thoroughly examine how our officers positioned themselves in this multi-agency response and as well review the tactics and procedures used in relation to those that we teach,” Drake said. “This department regularly reviews critical incidents, and the work on this one has begun. I am saddened by any loss of life, and I send my condolences to the Eastep family.”

Friday, the Metro Nashville Community Oversight board released a statement calling the shooting “gravely disturbing.”

MNPD said the other five officers that fired have been moved to routine administrative assignment at this early stage of the investigation. The officers that fired are Officer Justin Pinkelton, a 25-year MNPD veteran, Officer Sean Williams, a 17-year MNPD veteran, Officer Edin Plancic, a six-year MNPD veteran, Officer James Kidd, who joined the department last February, and Sgt. Steven Carrick, an eight-year MNPD veteran

Officers are still investigating the scene but have directed the MNPD Training Academy to begin an immediate review of the response to the multi-agency incident on I-65, as well as the tactics and procedures used by MNPD personnel.

