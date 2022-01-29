La Taqueria Hosts ‘Noche De Ciclones’ hockey game Saturday

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - La Taqueria will host a hockey game at Marathon Park on Saturday night. It’s called ‘Noche De Ciclones’.

The owner and staff with be playing Spanish music and handing out free t-shirts at the game.

“We’re super excited, we’re ready to go. Hopefully, we do this every year,” said Luis Melendez, La Taqueria owner.

Melendez said he hopes to bring a fiesta atmosphere with ‘latin flavor’ to the event. They’ll be joined by H2N and neighbors place.

All funds raised from the 50-50 raffle and the chuck-a-puck game will be matched by La Taqueria and donated to the two non-profits.

H2N will have a booth set up. They’ll have information about influenza and COVID-19 vaccines. The organizer said they hope to provide some education and have some fun at the game.

All are welcome to stop by and enjoy the fun!

