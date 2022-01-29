Highlights from six Friday night high school basketball games

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -A busy night of high school basketball did not disappoint. D.C. Everest and Marshfield faced off in both boys and girls hoops, and the eye of the Tiger was too strong for the Evergreens to handle. Marshfield boys move to 8-0 in Wisconsin Valley Conference play with a 62-46 home win over Everest, while the girls team goes on the road to score a 65-48 victory.

Every girls team in the Valley is chasing Wausau West, the Warriors entered Friday 8-0 in the WVC, and improved on that mark by taking care of cross-town rival Wausau East 77-52.

Colby and Marathon entered Friday a combined 24-5 on the season ahead of a non-conference matchup at the Red Raiders’ house, and they made sure to defend their home floor. Marathon makes a statement with a commanding 75-48 triumph.

It took two overtimes, but Edgar eventually came out on top over previously 13-3 Athens 64-60 in a Marawood crossover game.

In another non-conference matchup, Auburndale’s hot shooting carries them to a 64-39 win at Pittsville.

