First large-scale solar park in Rhinelander supplies residents with power

RHINELANDER, Wis. (WSAW) - Wisconsin Public Service’s first large-scale solar park opened in Rhinelander.

The Hodag Solar Park project began in July 2021 was completed in January 2022 and will provide clean energy to WPS customers in the area. The solar park has 21,000 solar panels and sits on 50 acres of land near Lake Julia.

WPS acquired the Hodag Solar Park from OneEnergy Renewables, the project’s developer.

“It’s another source of clean energy that they’ll be able to use for electricity in their homes, to power their homes and businesses,” said Matt Cullen, with WPS media relations.

The Hodag Solar Park can generate 7.5 megawatts, which is equal to powering more than 2,000 homes.

“These homes and businesses would be able to draw from the energy that’s generated by this facility,” said Cullen.

The solar facility features solar panels that can capture solar energy on both sides. The panels are part of a system that follows the path of the sun across the sky.

“So the amount of investment they made in the north woods tells me they’re making a huge commitment to the north woods,” said Rob Swearingen, state representative.

WPS said the Hodag Solar Park is part of their mission to reduce carbon emissions.

