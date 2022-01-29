News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

First large-scale solar park in Rhinelander supplies residents with power

WPS opens Hodag Solar Park to supply clean energy
Hodag Solar Park will help power thousands of homes, businesses
Hodag Solar Park will help power thousands of homes, businesses
By Jade Flury
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 6:38 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RHINELANDER, Wis. (WSAW) - Wisconsin Public Service’s first large-scale solar park opened in Rhinelander.

The Hodag Solar Park project began in July 2021 was completed in January 2022 and will provide clean energy to WPS customers in the area. The solar park has 21,000 solar panels and sits on 50 acres of land near Lake Julia.

WPS acquired the Hodag Solar Park from OneEnergy Renewables, the project’s developer.

“It’s another source of clean energy that they’ll be able to use for electricity in their homes, to power their homes and businesses,” said Matt Cullen, with WPS media relations.

The Hodag Solar Park can generate 7.5 megawatts, which is equal to powering more than 2,000 homes.

“These homes and businesses would be able to draw from the energy that’s generated by this facility,” said Cullen.

The solar facility features solar panels that can capture solar energy on both sides. The panels are part of a system that follows the path of the sun across the sky.

“So the amount of investment they made in the north woods tells me they’re making a huge commitment to the north woods,” said Rob Swearingen, state representative.

WPS said the Hodag Solar Park is part of their mission to reduce carbon emissions.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 dead in Antigo fire
State Fire Marshal investigating fatal fire in Antigo
Gov. Tony Evers
Gov. Evers proposes $150 checks under plan to spend surplus
Data from around the country and the southern part of Wisconsin point to encouraging news about...
Aspirus Health leaders say they’re cautiously optimistic about recent COVID-19 data
A cow after it fell out of a trailer and onto U.S. Highway 151 near Sun Prairie.
Farmer had no idea cows fell out of trailer and onto highway, Sun Prairie police say
A Port Authority bus that was on a bridge when it collapsed Friday Jan. 28, 2022, is visible in...
Pittsburgh bridge collapses, drops city bus into ravine

Latest News

Alternative treatment for melanoma at Marshfield Clinic saving lives
Alternative treatment for melanoma at Marshfield Clinic saving lives
Team USA snow sculptors return to Wausau to create work of art
Team USA snow sculptors return to Wausau to create work of art
Arrest made after 1 person shot with serious injuries in Wausau Friday
Arrest made after 1 person shot with serious injuries in Wausau Friday
Dry and chilly this weekend.
First Alert Weather: Colder weather returns, dry weekend ahead