First ever State Girls Wrestling Tournament takes place in La Crosse

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WSAW) - Saturday marked a historic day for the state of Wisconsin as the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association (WIAA) hosted the first ever State Girls Wrestling Tournament in the state’s history.

A total of 261 girls traveled from around the state to compete at the La Crosse Center for a state title in 12 weight classes.

“This is something that so many athletes across the state of Wisconsin have been waiting for for years,” said Mel Dow, Associate Director for the WIAA. “To finally be able to produce something for them is extremely rewarding.”

Wisconsin is one of 32 states to now have girls wrestling sanctioned as a sport. It’s a win locally and nationally for the sport and for the athletes.

“A whole lot of other girls who are not here are watching them are saying, ‘If she can do it, I can at least try to do it,” said Elliot Hopkins, Director of Sports Sanctioning and Student Services for the National Federation of State High Schools Association.

The tournament comes at a fitting time. This week marks the 50th anniversary of Title IX. The event Saturday launches a yearlong celebration of the legislation for the WIAA.

“I think it’s amazing we’re hosting this event and we’re kicking off the celebration of that all in one weekend,” said Stephanie Hauser, Executive Director for the WIAA.

It’s an emotional day for a lot of people, including wrestlers who didn’t get this opportunity when they were in high school.

“I just spoke to a girl who was a former high school wrestler,” said Hauser. “She shared with me that it was kind of bittersweet, but her joyful tears were a lot more than the sad ones because every girl moving forward will have this chance that she didn’t.”

For current parents, it’s a rewarding experience to see this opportunity provided to their children. RIch Totzke is the father of Alianna Totzke, a wrestler from Wausau West. He said it’s unbelievable to see in person.

“It’ just an awesome opportunity to watch an incredible group of women compete for the first time,” said Rich. “To make history is a lot of fun for them, the spectators and the families.”

Totzke said it’s about time for Wisconsin to recognize the sport and provide the stage for the athletes. He said it’s a joy to see.

For Alianna, she’s one of five competitors from Wausau West to make the trek to state. She says this is something she’ll take beyond today.

“This is extremely special to me,” said Alianna. “To be here and make history is just so amazing and in the future, once I have kids, being able to tell them, that I was a part of this, is just so awesome.”

Stay tuned to WSAW for more updates from the first State Girls Wrestling Tournament in La Crosse.

