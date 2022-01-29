First Alert Weather: Colder air returns in the week ahead

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The weekend started off on a quiet note across the region. Sunshine faded to afternoon clouds on Saturday as temps rose into the upper 10s to low 20s. A weak wave of low pressure will pass by the region Saturday evening with a small chance of flurries in the north. Otherwise, some clouds with lows by Sunday morning dropping back into the upper single digits to low teens.

Some clouds and chilly overnight. (WSAW)

Partly to mostly cloudy on Sunday with highs returning to the low 20s during the afternoon.

Sun to clouds and chilly on Sunday. (WSAW)

A bit milder for Monday with a mix of sun and clouds. A chance of snow showers later in the day or at night. Highs in the low 30s. Tuesday will start off relatively mild with temps in the upper 20s to low 30s, but as a cold front drives through, temps will be dropping for the afternoon hours, back into the low 20s in Central Wisconsin, while in the mid to upper 10s by late afternoon in the Northwoods.

Temperatures will struggle to get above zero later in the week ahead. (WSAW)

Colder for the second half of the new week. Groundhog Day is expected to start off with clouds, yielding to some sunshine as the day wears on. We will see what Jimmy in Sun Prairie observes when he makes a grand appearance on Wednesday morning on his future outlook for the winter season. No less, it is going to continue to feel like winter for the days ahead. Rather cold on Thursday with temps starting in the single digits below zero and only rebounding into the single digits above zero in the afternoon. Wind chill values on Thursday could be as low as -25° in the morning, running in the -5° to -15° range in the afternoon. Bitterly cold on Friday morning with air temps in the -10s, while wind chills could drop to around -30°. Partly to mostly cloudy Friday with a chance of snow showers. High in the mid to upper single digits.

Wind chill values down to around -20° Thursday morning. (WSAW)

Wind chill values down to -30° possible Friday morning. (WSAW)

Next Saturday, February 5th is not only National Weatherperson Day but is also features clouds with a chance of snow showers or light snow in the northern half of the area. Highs in the low 20s.

If you are wondering about the winter storm impacting the Midwest from Wednesday to Thursday, the latest projections are keeping the storm to our south and east. The best chance of snow might be in southern Wisconsin mid-week, while the bulk of wintry weather will extend from Texas to the Ohio River Valley. Of course, the storm track could still change in the next few days, so we will continue to monitor the evolution of this winter storm. For now, our main concern will be the bitter cold later in the week.

The next snow producer will likely not impact North Central Wisconsin mid-week. (WSAW)

