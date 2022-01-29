Badgers hire Bobby Engram as offensive coordinator
Published: Jan. 29, 2022 at 5:44 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Badgers have hired Bobby Engram to be their offensive coordinator, the school confirmed to multiple news outlets.
Engram was most recently the tight ends coach for the Baltimore Ravens in the NFL. He has served as a coach in various roles since 2011.
Engram played football for Penn State and played in the NFL from 1996 to 2009.
Engram replaces former offensive coordinator Joe Rudolph, who left to coach at Virginia Tech.
