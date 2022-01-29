Badgers hire Bobby Engram as offensive coordinator

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Badgers have hired Bobby Engram to be their offensive coordinator, the school confirmed to multiple news outlets.

Engram was most recently the tight ends coach for the Baltimore Ravens in the NFL. He has served as a coach in various roles since 2011.

Engram played football for Penn State and played in the NFL from 1996 to 2009.

Per official source: Bobby Engram is #Badgers new offensive coordinator. Signed, sealed and delivered. — Jeff Potrykus (@jaypo1961) January 29, 2022

Engram replaces former offensive coordinator Joe Rudolph, who left to coach at Virginia Tech.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.