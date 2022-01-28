News and First Alert Weather App
Winter Fest returns to downtown Wausau this weekend

(WSAW)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 8:11 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wausau Events will host their annual Winter Fest Saturday in downtown Wausau.

The event runs from 11:00 a.m. to 1 p.m. with family-friendly activities on the 400 Block and in the Great Hall at the Grand Theater.

Activities on the 400 block include ice skating, ice sculptures, dog sled demonstrations, a gaming tent, and kids ice castle building. There will also be kid’s games and crafts, live entertainment, cookies, hot cocoa, and pizza inside the Great Hall.

“Our mission is to create community through events, and Winter Fest allows us to continue that mission through the winter,” says Alissandra Aderholdt, Executive Director for Wausau Events “We look forward to continuing the tradition of Winter Fest on Saturday.”

The event is free. Organizers suggest bringing your own ice skates.

For more information, visit www.wausauevents.org.

