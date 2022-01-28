Wausau West beats Wisconsin Rapids in wrestling, Iola-Scandinavia remains undefeated in boys basketball

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -Three of the top ten teams in Division I wrestling hail from the Wisconsin Valley Conference. On Thursday, #10 Wausau West defeated #2 Wisconsin Rapids 41-25 to force a three-way tie atop the conference between those two schools and Marshfield.

West didn’t fare as well on the ice, as they fall at home to #3 Eau Claire North 4-2.

One of five undefeated teams across the state in boys basketball remained perfect, as #6 Iola-Scandinavia improves to 15-0 with a 41-27 victory against CWC-East rival Wittenberg-Birnamwood.

