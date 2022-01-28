News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Tesla’s Cybertruck delayed until 2023

Tesla's Cybertruck was announced in 2019. It won't be released until 2023.
Tesla's Cybertruck was announced in 2019. It won't be released until 2023.(Tesla via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 11:31 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Tesla’s Cybertruck is delayed again.

During a call Wednesday, Tesla CEO Elon Musk told investors the vehicle won’t be ready until 2023 – two years after it was promised.

Musk said the main issue is new technology and finding a price people are willing to pay for it.

When the truck was announced in 2019, it had a starting price of $39,900.

During the call, Musk also said no new Tesla vehicles will be announced this year.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 dead in Antigo fire
State Fire Marshal investigating fatal fire in Antigo
Gov. Tony Evers
Gov. Evers proposes $150 checks under plan to spend surplus
A cow after it fell out of a trailer and onto U.S. Highway 151 near Sun Prairie.
Farmer had no idea cows fell out of trailer and onto highway, Sun Prairie police say
Data from around the country and the southern part of Wisconsin point to encouraging news about...
Aspirus Health leaders say they’re cautiously optimistic about recent COVID-19 data
Ron Johnson
Sen. Johnson faces criticism from Democrats over child care comments

Latest News

Dry and chilly this weekend.
First Alert Weather: Colder weather returns, dry weekend ahead
Partly cloudy and chilly this afternoon. Bitterly cold tonight with below zero temps. More...
First Alert Weather: Friday Afternoon Forecast
A Port Authority bus that was on a bridge when it collapsed Friday Jan. 28, 2022, is visible in...
Pittsburgh bridge collapses, drops city bus into ravine
FILE - President Joe Biden spoke about omicron ahead of a meeting with the White House COVID...
Biden in Pennsylvania to talk infrastructure as bridge collapses
Brett Hankison, was not charged in Taylor’s shooting death. Instead, he will stand trial on...
Jury selection starts in lone trial over Breonna Taylor raid