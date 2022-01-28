Sponsor a Stem gives thanks to area teachers and nurses

ANTIGO, Wis. (WSAW) - An Antigo woman is using her business and platform to say “thank you” to area teachers and nurses.

The owner of North Wood Blooms is giving wooden roses to health care and education workers to show appreciation through the Sponsor a Stem initiative.

“I’m basically a wood flower florist who can do anything that a fresh flower florist can do,” said Andi Gretzinger, owner of North Wood Blooms.

Gretzinger began her business 4 years ago. She said, unlike real roses, the wooden roses she makes are everlasting.

Gretzinger started Sponsor the Stem after giving her friends, who were teachers, something to make them smile.

“And I knew it wasn’t just the teachers who needed a morale boost. I know the healthcare staff has been running around like crazy. They have tough days. They go into work maybe not wanting to be there sometimes,” said Gretzinger.

Gretzinger is doing something for Valentine’s Day to give back.

“I am running a promotion called ‘Sponsor a Stem’ and for $5 you can sponsor a single wood flower stem that will be given to a health care worker or an education staff member,” said Gretzinger.

The wooden roses are available for anyone working in health care or education.

“We’re here and we care about them. We know their job has become even harder in the pandemic,” said Gretzinger.

She said the initiative shows how grateful people are for the sacrifices our essential workers are making.

“I felt as though the morale there too could be lifted, and if I can have anything to do with it, if I can use my platform in any way I was going to,” said Gretzinger.

People interested in Sponsoring a Stem can visit https://northwoodblooms.com/.

