News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Police: Patient steals ambulance, crashes into two police vehicles after chase

The incident ended on I-10 West near Acadian just after 4:00 a.m. Jan. 28.
The incident ended on I-10 West near Acadian just after 4:00 a.m. Jan. 28.(WAFB)
By WAFB staff and Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 12:18 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB/Gray News) - Troopers with Louisiana State Police said they are investigating after a man stole an ambulance early Friday morning, leading law enforcement on a chase across several parishes before crashing in Baton Rouge.

The St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office identified the man as Jermie McCurley, WAFB reported.

Officials said deputies were called out to St. Charles Parish Ochsner Hospital in Boutte just before 3 a.m. Friday in reference to a stolen vehicle.

According to investigators, deputies learned McCurley was being dropped off at the hospital for treatment by an ambulance owned by Acadian Ambulance Service, and just as paramedics were getting ready to unload him, he jumped in the driver’s seat and drove off.

Acadian said the paramedics were not injured.

St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office reported other responding deputies saw the stolen ambulance at the intersection of U.S. 90 and I-310. The sheriff’s office said the deputies tried to stop the vehicle, but the driver refused to pull over. The ambulance continued onto I-310 North.

Officials said to avoid putting the public in danger from erratic driving by the suspect, they ended the chase.

However, troopers with Louisiana State Police later picked up the pursuit, a spokesman confirmed. He said the ambulance hit two Louisiana State Police units on I-10 West near Acadian Thruway in Baton Rouge just after 4 a.m., causing several lane closures.

Troopers said the suspect was taken into custody before being driven to another hospital for treatment. They noted he will be booked after he gets out of the hospital.

The Baton Rouge Police Department is assisting the state patrol with the investigation.

Copyright 2022 WAFB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 dead in Antigo fire
State Fire Marshal investigating fatal fire in Antigo
Gov. Tony Evers
Gov. Evers proposes $150 checks under plan to spend surplus
A cow after it fell out of a trailer and onto U.S. Highway 151 near Sun Prairie.
Farmer had no idea cows fell out of trailer and onto highway, Sun Prairie police say
Data from around the country and the southern part of Wisconsin point to encouraging news about...
Aspirus Health leaders say they’re cautiously optimistic about recent COVID-19 data
Ron Johnson
Sen. Johnson faces criticism from Democrats over child care comments

Latest News

Dry and chilly this weekend.
First Alert Weather: Colder weather returns, dry weekend ahead
Partly cloudy and chilly this afternoon. Bitterly cold tonight with below zero temps. More...
First Alert Weather: Friday Afternoon Forecast
A Port Authority bus that was on a bridge when it collapsed Friday Jan. 28, 2022, is visible in...
Pittsburgh bridge collapses, drops city bus into ravine
FILE - President Joe Biden spoke about omicron ahead of a meeting with the White House COVID...
Biden in Pennsylvania to talk infrastructure as bridge collapses
Brett Hankison, was not charged in Taylor’s shooting death. Instead, he will stand trial on...
Jury selection starts in lone trial over Breonna Taylor raid