Multiple people arrested in connection to drugs, overdoses in Forest County

FOREST COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Several people have been arrested in connection to drug overdose cases in Forest County.

On Jan. 25, at about 2:11 a.m., dispatchers received a call from a home on Billy Daniels Lane in the Town of Lincoln for a person believed to be overdosing on drugs. Officers found two people who needed medical care. They used opioid antidote Narcan and the victims were taken to a hospital for treatment.

The Forest County Sheriff’s Office says they saw drugs and paraphernalia “in plain view.”

Twenty-three year old Brandon Phalen of Crandon was arrested at the scene. Investigators say he was “in possession of a large amount of fentanyl.” That’s the powerful opioid that has been linked to drug overdoses across the country.

The Forest County Drug Task Force responded to the scene and started an investigation. A search warrant was executed and detectives found fentanyl, crack cocaine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Officers learned several people had left the home prior to the arrival of law enforcement.

A stolen vehicle was found at another home on Bill Daniels Lane and a second vehicle was found stuck in a ditch. The task force searched this home and found more fentanyl, crack cocaine, drug paraphernalia and drug packaging materials.

On Wednesday, Jan. 26, at 4:19 p.m., dispatchers received a 911 call from a pharmacy in Laona for a possible overdose. Detectives and rescue crews arrived on scene. The person was given Narcan and taken to the hospital for treatment.

Investigators learned the overdose happened at an apartment building in Laona. A search warrant was executed and officers found fentanyl, heroin, codeine, oxycodone, marijuana, nitrous oxide, prescription pills, drug paraphernalia and drug packaging materials.

Officers arrested Richard Harris and Willie Fields. They were hiding in other apartments.

Investigators believe these cases are connected. The following were arrested and booked into Forest County Jail:

Brandon Phalen 23 years old from Crandon was arrested for possession with intent to deliver fentanyl, possession of drug paraphernalia, felony bail jumping and misdemeanor bail jumping. Brandon posted a $10,000 cash bond and has been released.

Richard Harris 46 years old from Laona was arrested for felony possession of fentanyl, felony possession of codeine, felony possession of heroin, felony possession of oxycodone, possession of gabapentin, felony possession of THC, possession of Nitrous Oxide, felony maintaining a drug trafficking place, possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to aid a victim.

Willie Fields 41 years old from Milwaukee was arrested for first degree reckless injury, delivery of fentanyl, possession of cocaine, possession of fentanyl, resisting/obstructing an officer and 2 counts of felony bail jumping, and failure to aid a victim.

Maurice Shegonee 24 years old from West Allis was arrested for felony delivery of fentanyl, felony delivery of cocaine, first degree reckless injury, failure to aid a victim, operating a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent, theft, 2 counts misdemeanor bail jumping and operating after revocation.

Clarissa Johnson 44 years old from West Allis was arrested for felony burglary, felony possession of cocaine, felony possession of fentanyl, 2 counts possession of drug paraphernalia,

Mary Shegonee 30 years old from Crandon was arrested for felony maintaining a drug trafficking place, possession of drug paraphernalia, felony bail jumping and 3 counts of misdemeanor bail jumping.

Brandon Fryar 20 years old from Wabeno was arrested for felony delivery of heroin, felony possession of fentanyl, possession of drug paraphernalia and felony delivery of an article to an inmate.

Jacob Barber 35 years old from Laona was arrested for felony possession of fentanyl, harboring or aiding a felon, obstructing an officer and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Tania Phillips 35 years old from Crandon was arrested for possession of cocaine, possession of THC, felony maintaining drug trafficking place, possession of drug paraphernalia and 2 counts of misdemeanor bail jumping. Tania is being held on a $3,000 cash bond.

Felicia Armstrong 31 years old from Wabeno was arrested for felony possession of cocaine, felony possession of THC, felony maintaining a drug trafficking place and possession of drug paraphernalia. Felicia is being held on a $5,000 cash bond.

