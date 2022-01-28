Marathon County fire departments report 2021 as their busiest year ever

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Both the Wausau Fire Department and the South Area Fire and Emergency Rescue (SAFER) have released data revealing 2021 was the busiest year ever for each department.

In a Facebook post, the Wausau fire department laid out a number of data points for the last calendar year. They received 6,490 calls, sending out 10,055 unit responses.

“That’s 10,000 times the doors have rolled up on one of three fire stations and a unit has had to go out and render aid in the community,” said Wausau Fire Chief Bob Barteck.

SAFER also reported its data in a Facebook post. In total, they experienced 3,922 total service calls in 2021. Deputy Chief Josh Finke says the rise continues to follow a year-over-year trend.

”I think a lot of people say, ‘Well it’s because of COVID,’ but when we looked into those numbers, that’s not the case,” said Finke. “We’re just busy because of all types of calls. There’s nothing we can pin down because of this or because of that. It’s really across the board.”

Medical and first responder calls made up most of Wausau Fire’s calls, tallying 5,782. The next highest response was for fire alarm activations, followed by traffic accidents.

Wausau also provided a large amount of mutual aid. They stepped in 307 times to help other departments when they were called upon.

“It’s a give and take and we realize we’re the biggest department in the region with the most amount of assets,” said Barteck. “We do have the most amount to loan out on occasion when it’s needed in the county.”

A new data point for Wausau was community engagement. New technology helped the department keep track of the number of times someone from the department came into contact with someone from the community outside an emergency response call. The department came into contact with 4,304 adults and 4,937 children. Chief Barteck said it’s a teaching tool.

“Maybe that personal interaction with one of our firefighter paramedics can provide that advice, provide that help to enact or prevent a measure in the future,” said Barteck.

The increase in call volume comes at a tricky time. Fire departments around the state are experiencing staff shortages, despite getting more and more calls.

”It’s an unfortunate time right now,” said Barteck. “We got this difficulty in recruitment, meaning finding new, high-quality candidates at the same time we got this increase in call volume.”

The situation is the same at SAFER.

“For part-time and even full-time employees there are just fewer people that want to get into this industry,” said Finke. “We posted a job recently that 10 or 20 years ago we would’ve received between 50 and 75 applications. We received three.”

While the overall staffing numbers are low, management is working to find solutions. In Wausau, the department held its first-ever career night late last year. They’re also working closely with Northcentral Technical College to provide training for students.

“I think that there’s a lot of ways that we can solve it,” said Barteck. “It’s not going to be one single solution. It’s going to be a multitude of things to provide a solution to these staffing shortfalls, not just here, but in the state of Wisconsin.”

As for 2021, both departments are already off to another busy start.

”This year over last year, we’re already up almost 100 calls from this point last year and last year was up significantly over the year before,” said Finke. “It certainly isn’t showing any signs of stopping.”

Regardless of the increases, Chief Barteck said the consistency of the departments is a testament to those who work in them.

”Our department is filled with amazing servants that go above and beyond what’s asked of them every day in order to meet the needs of this community,” said Barteck.

