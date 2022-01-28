News and First Alert Weather App
Man arrested after shooting on Wausau’s southwest side

Richard Mason is in custody in the incident
By Wyatt Heller
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 4:51 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wausau Police arrested a man and referred him for a charge of Attempted First-Degree Intentional Homicide Friday.

Police say Richard L. Mason, 28, was located without incident on the 800 block of Lake View Drive this afternoon.

According to the department, a 38 year old man was seriously hurt near the area of Emter and Myron St. at about 1:40 p.m.

Police said the man walked to a home nearby to request help.

Officers believe that shooting happened at a home on the 200 block of Myron St. They said Mason left the scene in his vehicle before he was found by police.

