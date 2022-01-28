Gov. Evers proposes using surplus money to help Wisconsin taxpayers

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - The non-partisan Legislative Fiscal Bureau is projecting a $3.8 billion surplus in the state’s general fund by the end of this biennial fiscal period in 2023. That’s more than four times what they expected it to be last June.

Governor Tony Evers proposed Thursday that $1.6 billion of that money go to help Wisconsinites while COVID-19 is still disrupting life as usual in the state.

“We shouldn’t be waiting for another year, year and a half for another budget to be figured out. I mean these are things that we can do now and feel comfortable that we are helping families and taxpayers kind of get through this pandemic,” Governor Evers said.

Governor Evers proposal would provide a $150 per person surplus refund for every resident of Wisconsin. $700 million would go to bolster education throughout the state, from kindergarten through the University of Wisconsin system.

People enduring financial hardship from caring for others would also benefit from tax breaks. This applies to parents looking to get childcare for their kids so they can return to work. Those caring for older relatives in their home would also save on taxes to cover qualified expenses.

“Those people that are essentially homebound because they have to care for a relative. Those people need help in a significant way. It’s expensive work, it prevents other things from happening in the family because money needs to go toward that personal care,” Governor Evers said.

The cost of the proposal amounts to between $1.6 and $1.7 billion, which is less than half the amount of the surplus.

