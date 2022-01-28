First Alert Weather: Colder weather returns, dry weekend ahead

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - It was another bitterly cold start this Friday morning across North Central Wisconsin with many spots either in the single digits or teens below zero. There will be a fair amount of sunshine for this last day of the work week, but colder by a good 15 to 20 degrees. Afternoon readings only top out in the low 10s.

Friday night features a few clouds and bitterly cold conditions. Lows tumble back into the upper single digits below zero to the mid teens below zero. The weekend gets underway with more clouds than breaks of sunshine on Saturday. Highs in the upper 10s. A mix of sun and clouds on Sunday with afternoon temps rebounding into the low 20s.

The next chance for light snow or snow showers will be on Monday. A warm front will lift northeast on Monday with light snow developing during the afternoon. The light snow will taper to snow showers Monday night, with the best chances of the flakes flying being in the northern half of the area. Accumulations of an inch or so are possible. A cold front will follow on Tuesday with a chance of snow showers in the morning, followed by falling temperatures in the afternoon. Highs on Monday reach the mid 20s, while Tuesday will feature morning highs in the low 20s, falling back into the 10s for the afternoon.

Groundhog Day is on Wednesday and it will be mostly cloudy. If this is the case during the morning, Jimmy in Sun Praire may not see his shadow, which would mean an early spring. Meantime, back in the meteorological world, winter will continue onward with a cold Wednesday as highs struggle to make it to around 10 degrees. The next winter storm rolling through the Midwest for the middle of next week is expected to stay to our south. However, as is usually the case, this could change, so be sure to check back for updates.

Frigid on Thursday with morning lows back into the -10s and wind chill values ranging from -20 to -30 degrees in the morning. A good deal of sunshine, but cold. Highs in the low single digits. Afternoon wind chills of -10 to -20 degrees.

After another frigid start next Friday, February 4th with lows in the -10s to -20s, clouds will be on the increase with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid single digits.

