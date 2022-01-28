News and First Alert Weather App
Family of 5 displaced after fire in Marshfield

5 people in the home evacuated safely with no injuries
By Wyatt Heller
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 5:49 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - A family of 5 were evacuated safely after a fire at their home Friday afternoon.

It happened just before 3 p.m. at a home on the 800 block of Western Avenue.

Most of the damage was contained to the attic, according to Marshfield Fire Department.

The house had smoke and water damage.

Though the fire was small, numerous agencies responded in part because of cold conditions.

“It’s always a challenge in cold weather because we need to keep lines open to flow water so things don’t freeze up,” said Deputy Chief Troy Weiland.

The family was not able to return to their home Friday evening.

It’s at least the second fire in Marshfield since Monday when a man was killed when his mobile home caught fire.

