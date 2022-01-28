News and First Alert Weather App
Antetokounmpo named NBA All-Star starter

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) heads on to the court against the Orlando Magic during the first half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Scott Audette)(Scott Audette | AP)
By Matt Infield
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 9:42 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WSAW) -To the surprise of absolutely nobody, Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo has been named a starter for the NBA All-Star Game. It’s the sixth consecutive season that the two-time MVP has been selected to the game.

The Greek Freak has now tied Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the most All-Star selections in Bucks franchise history.

Antetokounmpo is in the middle of another MVP-caliber season, averaging 28.6 points, 11.2 rebounds, and 6 assists per game while shooting above 53% from the field.

The NBA All-Star game will be held February 20 in Cleveland.

