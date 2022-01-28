Antetokounmpo named NBA All-Star starter

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WSAW) -To the surprise of absolutely nobody, Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo has been named a starter for the NBA All-Star Game. It’s the sixth consecutive season that the two-time MVP has been selected to the game.

The Greek Freak has now tied Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the most All-Star selections in Bucks franchise history.

Antetokounmpo is in the middle of another MVP-caliber season, averaging 28.6 points, 11.2 rebounds, and 6 assists per game while shooting above 53% from the field.

The NBA All-Star game will be held February 20 in Cleveland.

