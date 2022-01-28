An ABC adventure through Wausau; newly released book features places to visit and things to see around the area

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A Wausau blogger and now author released a book called “The ABCs of Wausau” to help kids learn their ABCs while also learning about places to go and things to see in their community.

Blogger of “Wausau Mama” and the woman behind the cover of “The ABCs of Wausau,” Cheryl Wolken, has been working on the book for more than a year. Although she said there were some obstacles, as it was her first time writing a book, she said she wouldn’t mind revisiting the process again in the future.

As for the book itself, each letter of the alphabet is accompanied by two places kids can explore or learn more about. Wolken also added tips about those places, like when it’s open or things to keep in mind before going. She said the inspiration came from looking through the books she already had for her kids and noticed major cities have an ABC book, while Wausau did not.

“I was thinking that it might be nice if Wausau had their own ABC book, ‘cause there [are] so many things to do here, it’s such a beautiful place, and I decided, ‘well hey I guess I could create a book,” Wolken said.

Last year, when NewsChannel 7 spoke with Wolken, she was looking for ideas from people in the community to hear what they might want to see in the book. The outcome is a mix of both input and her own. While Wolken mentioned some of the letters were hard to fill, like ‘X’ and ‘Z,’ she managed to find something for every letter.

“It’s always a little nerve-racking to wait and see how it’s going to turn out, but yeah, I think it turned out really great. All the printing and colors look exactly how I wanted them to look, so I am very happy with the finished product.”

Wolken ordered 2,000 books, of those 750 will be donated to kids in the community, while the rest will be for sale at the Janke Book Store or on her website. She said she couldn’t do this without those who sponsored her book. All of the businesses or organizations that did, were added to the book in some type of way. For example, the 400 Block is represented in the letter ‘B,’ along with some of the iconic events that are held there, like Wausau Event’s ‘Chalkfest,’ which is represented in the letter ‘E’ for ‘Events’ in Wausau Events.

The book also includes a map of all the locations to visit in Wausau, and there is a check-off list that people can buy from her website that supplements the book as an activity.

The Greater Wausau Children’s Museum is one of the places where books will be given to kids. Wolken said she wasn’t sure how those were going to be passed out, but expected to know more soon.

Wolken will be at the Janke Book Store Saturday, Jan. 29, from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. for a book signing, while the Wausau Winter Fest will be happening at the 400 Block.

