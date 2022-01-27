News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Wausau River District unveils details for Pride event

Wausau Pride event to be held June 4
Wausau Pride event to be held June 4(WSAW)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 3:41 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Details regarding the upcoming Pride event were released Thursday by the Wausau River District.

The event is Saturday, June 4 at the 400 Block and at the Whitewater Music Hall. It’s from 6:30-9 p.m.

According to event details, Wausau Pride will kick off with a family-friendly event on the 400 Block. There will be a drag story hour, live music, the unveiling of a public LGBTQ mural, and an outdoor movie. The venue changes to Whitewater Music hall for drag performances, open mic, and keynote speakers in the evening.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Higher wages and more staff. That’s what some nurses are asking for at Aspirus Langlade...
Aspirus issues statement after nurses push for change with petition
Police are trying to identify a man, seen on surveillance video at a Des Moines, Iowa,...
Man sneaks into hospital and bottle feeds baby, police say
1 dead in Antigo fire
State Fire Marshal investigating fatal fire in Antigo
Wausau Post Office.
Wausau Post Office carrying out some changes
Kayla Frank, 28
Funeral planned Saturday for woman killed in Merrill gun incident

Latest News

Mentors describe how Big Brothers, Big Sisters has impacted their lives
Mentors describe how Big Brothers, Big Sisters has impacted their lives
Gov. Evers proposes $150 payments to residents as state sees surplus
Gov. Evers proposes $150 payments to residents as state sees surplus
The percent of residents by county that have received one dose or are fully vaccinated as of...
VACCINE TRACKER: North Central Wisconsin vaccination percentage information
More clouds on Saturday, while some sun on Sunday. Seasonably chilly.
First Alert Weather: A colder end to the week, quiet upcoming weekend