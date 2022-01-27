Wausau River District unveils details for Pride event

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Details regarding the upcoming Pride event were released Thursday by the Wausau River District.

The event is Saturday, June 4 at the 400 Block and at the Whitewater Music Hall. It’s from 6:30-9 p.m.

According to event details, Wausau Pride will kick off with a family-friendly event on the 400 Block. There will be a drag story hour, live music, the unveiling of a public LGBTQ mural, and an outdoor movie. The venue changes to Whitewater Music hall for drag performances, open mic, and keynote speakers in the evening.

