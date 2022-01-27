News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

UWSP Men’s Basketball nearly pulls upset of #9 UW-Whitewater, falls in overtime

By Matt Infield and UWSP Athletics
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 12:36 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STEVENS POINT, Wis. - Following a 30-minute delay to start, the UW-Stevens Point men’s basketball team (3-11, 0-7) treated the fans at Quandt Fieldhouse to 45 minutes of high-quality basketball in an 85-79 loss in overtime to UW-Whitewater (12-7, 5-3).

Jake Buchanan (Kimberly, Wis./Kimberly) posted a season-high 23 points to lead a quintet of UWSP players in double figures. Garrett Nelson (Beaver Dam, Wis./Beaver Dam) added 14 with Zach Mootz (Merrill, Wis./Merrill) (13), Brennan Timm (West Bend, Wis./West) (11) and Cliff McCray (Madison, Wis./West) (11) also in double-digit scoring.

Buchanan drilled a three to get UWSP on the board, but UWW went ahead 8-3 early. Timm completed an and-one and five-straight points by Mootz gave UWSP a brief one-point lead. McCray poured in five-straight points to give UWSP an 16-15 edge midway through the first.

McCray hit from behind the arc with 4:38 left in the half to spark UWSP to a 17-6 run to end the half. Nelson drained a three-pointer to cap the run as UWSP took a 39-30 lead into the break.

Darrius Bolden (Glendale, Wis./Nicolet) nailed a triple as part of a 9-4 burst early as UWSP extended the lead to 14. Buchanan and McCray buried threes as the Pointers kept the advantage near 10. The Warhawks chipped away and eventually took a two-point lead with 1:25 left.

Timm tied the game at 65-65 with a layup with 1:02 left. Following a bucket by UWW, Buchanan swished a three to put UWSP up with 29 seconds to go. UWW responded with a three and Mootz tied the game with 10 seconds left and the game headed to overtime.

Nelson completed an and-one early in the extra session. Mootz and Buchanan scored on UWSP’s next possessions for a 77-77 tie. Buchanan again hit a shot to tie it at 79-79 with 1:20 left in OT. But UWW scored the final six points to pull out the win.

UWSP will travel to UW-Stout on Wednesday (Feb. 2) for a 7:00 p.m. tip-off following a bye weekend.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

kptv file image
School bus driver cited in morning crash, no children on bus
Kayla Frank, 28
Funeral planned Saturday for woman killed in Merrill gun incident
Higher wages and more staff. That’s what some nurses are asking for at Aspirus Langlade...
Aspirus issues statement after nurses push for change with petition
It has been nearly a month since the first two families from Afghanistan to be resettled in...
Family resettled in Wausau shares how they are finding refuge
A First Alert Weather Day in effect between now and Wednesday as wind chills remain dangerously...
First Alert Weather Day: Dangerously low wind chills through Wednesday

Latest News

Michigan State's Joey Hauser (10) looks to pass the ball as Wisconsin's Chucky Hepburn (23)...
No. 13 Michigan State ends No. 8 Wisconsin’s 7-game streak
1-15-22- UWSP VS UW-PLATTEVILLE
Krueger’s Career Day, Four in Double Figures in Pointers Home Win Over UWP
UW-Eau Claire Vs. UW-Stevens Point 1/12/2022
Wagner, Pointers Shut Out Blugolds at Home
Lawrence v. UWSP Womens Hockey
Neuberger’s Hat Trick Leads Pointers to Big Win to Open 2022