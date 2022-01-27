TSA to host hiring event Thursday at Central Wisconsin Airport

MOSINEE, Wis. (WSAW) - The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is hosting a hiring event at Central Wisconsin Airport (CWA) Thursday from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. as a way to see the demand that’s in the community.

The hiring event is a first of its kind for TSA at CWA. Laptops will be set up to help those, who are interested in a job with TSA, fill out an application. Transportation Security Officers (TSO) will also be available to walk those through those steps and answer any questions which, Transportation Security Manager, Stephanie Pellmann said is easier compared to wondering where the application may have gone wrong at home. ”This is our best opportunity to really have outreach to the community to really explain what it is we do and encourage folks to come see what TSA is all about.”

Pellmann said this kind of event is in response to the times we are living in, mentioning the pandemic and people looking for jobs, so TSA is trying to ‘get ahead of the curve,’ and get the information out to those who may be interested in the job. Pellmann explained that the hiring event will also help push the application through the system faster.

Pellmann also added that full-time benefits apply to those who even work 20 hours per week. The benefits include health, dental, vision and life insurance, a thrift savings plan, which was described as the same as a 401(k) plan, along with paid vacation and sick time that’s in separate pots.

“In addition, we do have a sign-on bonus right now of $1,000, where you get $500 as soon as you come on board, and then after your one-year anniversary, you get the other $500. So now is the best time to get your application and come see what we’re all about,” Pellman added. The sign-on bonus will apply to new hires that onboard through June 4, 2022.

Starting pay for the job is $16.90 per hour with opportunities for raises after six months.

The hiring event will take place at the Central Wisconsin Airport in the second-floor conference room. Two forms of state or federal identification will be required, as well as a mask.

For more information about TSA, click here. For other upcoming hiring events, click here.

