State Fire Marshal investigating fatal fire in Antigo

By Heather Poltrock
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 7:40 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANTIGO, Wis. (WSAW) - A fire has claimed the life of one person in Antigo. The fire was reported around 5 p.m. Wednesday at a home on S. Virginia Street. The home was located near S. Virginia and Freiburger Avenue.

Fire Chief Jon Petroskey said the Antigo Fire Department found heavy smoke and flames when they arrived.

When the fire was under control, firefighters found a body inside the home. The victim’s name has not yet been released.

Town of Antigo Fire, Rural Fire Control, Antigo Police, Public Works, Langlade County Sheriff’s Department, Langlade County Fire Investigation and the coroner assisted.

The State Fire Marshal is investigating.

