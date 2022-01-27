News and First Alert Weather App
Republican Kevin Nicholson joins Wisconsin governor’s race

Kevin Nicholson announced he is running for the Republican nomination in the 2022 Wisconsin...
Kevin Nicholson announced he is running for the Republican nomination in the 2022 Wisconsin governor's race, on Jan. 27, 2022.(NIKKI SHEFCHIK | Nicholson Campaign Website)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 9:22 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A former Marine and losing candidate for U.S. Senate is running for governor in Wisconsin, setting up what is expected to be a costly and contentious Republican primary.

Kevin Nicholson is an outspoken backer of former President Donald Trump. He announced his candidacy Thursday.

Nicholson is running as an anti-establishment outsider, setting up a contrast with former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch who has been racking up donations and endorsements for months She raised $3.3 million in four months and this week was endorsed by the state’s largest business group.

An expensive and bruising Republican primary in the battleground state would be good news for Democratic Gov. Tony Evers.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

