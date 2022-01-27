News and First Alert Weather App
REPORT: Broncos finalizing deal to hire Packers’ OC Nathaniel Hackett as head coach

Green Bay Packers oeensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett is seen before an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)(Matt Ludtke | AP)
By Noah Manderfeld
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 6:52 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
DENVER, Col. (WSAW) - The Denver Broncos are finalizing a deal to hire Packers’ offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett as their new head coach, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero is reporting.

Hackett has been with the Packers since 2019, leading a Packers offense that has been ranked in the top ten of the NFL in many offensive stats his three seasons.

Before Green Bay, Hackett was an offensive coordinator for three seasons for the Jacksonville Jaguars. He was the offensive coordinator for the Buffalo Bills during the 2013-2014 season.

When asked about filling the offensive coordinator position in Monday’s final press conference, Matt LaFleur indicated an internal option to replace Hackett would be likely.

“We’ve got so many good guys. It’s not going to be an easy decision,” LaFleur said.

Quarterbacks coach Luke Getsy is seen as the most likely option to be promoted to offensive coordinator.

