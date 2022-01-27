News and First Alert Weather App
Private donation funds ‘sled library’ at Iverson Park in Stevens Point

Sled library at Iverson Park
Sled library at Iverson Park(WSAW)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 1:21 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) -- The city of Stevens Point has created a use-and-return location for snow sleds at Iverson Park.

Mayor Mike Wiza said the program allows visitors to borrow sleds and saucers for use at the winter recreation area. The initial stock of sleds was provided through an anonymous donation.

“The sled share will give out-of-town visitors another option when they come to the area with younger children. They might be here for another event, and if they can borrow sleds, they can enjoy some of the other great things Stevens Point has to offer,” said Mayor Wiza. “Even area residents who may not have sleds can take out a loaner while they’re at Iverson.”

He said if people have sleds they’re not using anymore, they can drop them off at Iverson Park’s sled bin and add them to the supply.”

The Sled Library will be available on all days when the Iverson Winter Sports Area is open to the public, and also will remain available when the area is closed or booked for private parties.

