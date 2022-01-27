New London Amazon driver leaves full-sized milk-bones with packages for family pets along his route

NEW LONDON, Wis. (WBAY) - One Greenville Amazon driver is on a mission to make sure even our furry friends get excited about deliveries.

Throughout the last year, Jerry Wallace, a lead driver for Amazon has taken time out of his day to drop off full-sized milk-bones to dogs along his route in New London. He said he treats about 15 dogs a day.

" I figured, you know, if I’m giving their parents, uh, packages, why not give them treats? So it’s kind of a win-win situation for everybody,” Wallace said.

Jen Dilge, a New London resident who sees Wallace often said it’s a gesture that gets ever her tail wagging.

“Every time he comes around, he is bringing treats for our dogs, not just little treats, he brings full-size Milk-Bones every time. And if he doesn’t have them with him, he literally goes back to the truck to get them” she said. “He always has a minute to just stop and chat about your day and tell you about his life. He’s just, he’s just a great guy.”

Wallace has always been a dog lover, growing up with a handful of his own. When we started to meet dogs at work, he couldn’t help but show them some love.

“It kind of made me feel bad cause you know, dogs would come up and love on me, and then, you know, they’re looking for treats and I’m like, you know, I’m just going to start giving out treats,” he said.

Over time, Wallace said the milk bones have helped him to make friends of both the animal and human variety.

“A lot of the elderly don’t have a family. So you’re probably the only person that they see. So taking my time out, you know, a couple of minutes just to talk to them, to see how their day’s going, you know, I guarantee that puts a smile on their face and it makes them feel a lot better knowing that there are still people out there who do care,” he said.

He hopes that his kind gesture sparks others to be kind, and proves the delivery divers are so much more than they seem.

“This is not really just about delivering packages. Um, to me it’s more of a blessing to be able to get out and get to know people,” he said.

