Gov. Evers proposes $150 checks under plan to spend surplus

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 1:55 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Tony Evers unveiled an election year plan Thursday that would send $150 to every Wisconsin resident, bolster funding for K-12 schools and help defray child care costs.

Evers released the plan two days after state budget projections grew by $2.9 billion more than expected just six months ago. Evers’ plan would spend $1.7 billion of the state’s surplus.

But don’t go spending those refund checks just yet.

Evers’ plan would have to be approved by the Republican-controlled Legislature to take effect. Republican leaders on Wednesday said they want to use the money for a tax cut in 2023. They did not immediately return messages seeking comment.

Evers argued there was no reason to wait and the money should be sent back to taxpayers now. Evers, embracing an argument often used by Republicans when advocating for tax cuts, said taxpayers should have their money returned to them.

