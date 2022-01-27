First Alert Weather: A colder end to the week, quiet upcoming weekend

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Thursday was a milder day across North Central Wisconsin as temperatures returned to the 20s to near 30 for highs. A winter warm spell for Wisconsin. Clouds will give way to some clearing Thursday evening with a few clouds around during the night. Colder leading into Friday morning with lows in the single digits below zero.

A fair amount of sunshine to wrap up the work week on Friday, but chillier with daytime highs in the low 10s.

More clouds than sun as the weekend gets underway on Saturday with highs in the upper 10s. Sunshine along with some clouds on Sunday with highs in the low to mid 20s. Monday features a chance of snow showers, otherwise considerable cloudiness with highs in the low 30s. Mostly cloudy Tuesday and perhaps the mildest day of the next several with highs close to freezing.

We are keeping tabs on the next weather maker, which could affect the area either on Wednesday, February 2nd, or Thursday, February 3rd. Low pressure is forecast to develop in the southern Rockies, pick up some moisture in the panhandle of Texas or Oklahoma, and then track northeast toward the Great Lakes. Based on the current projections, snow is possible as soon as Wednesday morning, lasting into Thursday morning, based on the American GFS model, or starting on Thursday and lasting into Thursday night. Since this possible winter storm is still about a week away, the timing, amount of snow, and the track of the low are likely to change. No less, we do want to give you an early alert to the potential for snowy conditions in the region for the middle to end of the upcoming week.

