News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Coast Guard finds 4 more bodies off Florida coast in search of migrants lost at sea

U.S. Coast Guard Captain Jo-Ann F. Burdian details the search of 38 missing migrants at a news...
U.S. Coast Guard Captain Jo-Ann F. Burdian details the search of 38 missing migrants at a news conference, Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, in Miami Beach, Fla. The Coast Guard said four more bodies were found during a search for 38 migrants lost at sea between Florida and the Bahamas; five bodies in all have been recovered.(AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)(Associated Press)
By ADRIANA GOMEZ LICON
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 12:46 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (AP) — The Coast Guard said Thursday that it had found four additional bodies in its search for dozens of migrants lost at sea off Florida but that it would call off its active search for survivors at sunset if it doesn’t receive any new information.

Authorities have now found a total of five bodies, leaving 34 missing. They have stressed the difficulty of finding survivors in the turbulent waters of the Gulf Stream. A lone survivor who was found clinging to the hull of the overturned boat on Tuesday said the boat capsized late Saturday after he and 39 others had set out for Florida from the island of Bimini in the Bahamas.

“We don’t think it is likely that anyone else has survived,” Coast Guard Capt. Jo-Ann F. Burdian told a news conference.

The search began Tuesday after the accident’s lone survivor was found clinging to the hull of the overturned 25-foot vessel about 40 miles off Fort Pierce, Florida. The survivor said the boat capsized with 40 people aboard late Saturday shortly after leaving Bimini, a small group of islands about 55 miles east of Miami.

Authorities said the overturned boat was about 100 miles north of where it capsized. No one was wearing a life jacket, the rescued man told authorities.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Higher wages and more staff. That’s what some nurses are asking for at Aspirus Langlade...
Aspirus issues statement after nurses push for change with petition
Police are trying to identify a man, seen on surveillance video at a Des Moines, Iowa,...
Man sneaks into hospital and bottle feeds baby, police say
Wausau Post Office.
Wausau Post Office carrying out some changes
Kayla Frank, 28
Funeral planned Saturday for woman killed in Merrill gun incident
1 dead in Antigo fire
State Fire Marshal investigating fatal fire in Antigo

Latest News

In this photo provided by climate scientist Rob Jackson, researcher Colin Finnegan injects an...
Study: Gas stoves worse for climate than previously thought
FILE - Actor Jussie Smollett, center, leaves the Leighton Criminal Courthouse with unidentified...
Jussie Smollett to be sentenced March 10 for lying to police
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, many International Holocaust Remembrance Day commemorations...
World remembers Holocaust as antisemitism rises in pandemic
President Joe Biden said on Thursday he will nominate the first Black woman to the Supreme...
Biden: First Black woman to be nominated to Supreme Court