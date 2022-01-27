News and First Alert Weather App
Becoming a mentor can make a BIG difference

Big Brothers Big Sisters needs your help
Thursday is Thank You Mentor Day and January is National Mentoring Month
By Hannah Borchert
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 5:42 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - It’s National Mentoring Month and Big Brothers Big Sisters needs your help. They have 111 children on the waiting list for a mentor.

Logan Humphrey has been a Big Brother for six years.

“It’s really been great to see my little grow into the person he is today,” said Humphrey.

Humphrey said their bond has only gotten stronger over the years.

“We’ve always got each others’ back and we’re always there for one another,” said Humphrey.

Lora Bladow has also been with her match for six years. She said she is constantly inspired by her little.

“Just to do and be better always,” said Bladow.

They’ve been through multiple milestones together.

“She’s so special that I can’t imagine my life without her,” said Bladow.

Abby Sendelbach, a sophomore in high school, agrees. She said they’ve both learned from each other over the past three years.

“I’ve definitely noticed that she’s become more confident,” said Sendelbach.

Sendelbach said she always looks forward to seeing her fourth grade little.

“She is so much fun to be around she always has the most fun stories to tell,” said Sendelbach.

They usually meet once a week for about an hour. A one-year commitment is required.

Email mail@bbbsncw.org to talk with a match specialist and start the application process. You can also call (715)848-7207. Click here for more information.

