Aspirus Health leaders say they’re cautiously optimistic about recent COVID-19 data

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Aspirus Health has shared new patient demographics that show those with the most severe cases of covid have decreased.

As of Thursday, there were 139 patients hospitalized across the Aspirus system. However, the number of COVID-19 patients requiring ICU-level care, is down to 30, from a January peak of 43 just two weeks ago. According to a news release, only five patients are on a BiPap machine compared to earlier in the month where it was common to have more than 20 patients requiring BiPap assistance. Of the 139 hospitalized patients systems-wide, 86 are unvaccinated.

“We’re cautiously optimistic about the omicron variant and what we’re seeing compared to delta,” said Jeff Wicklander, Aspirus Senior Vice President and President of Aspirus Wausau Hospital. “Yes, we have a lot of patients that are coming to be tested [and] in our emergency departments and even some are hospitalized, however, the level of ICU acuity is less.”

Aspirus’ southern-most hospital, Aspirus Divine Savior in Portage, is experiencing a steep decrease in the average length of stay for COVID-19 patients.

“We’ve seen a lot of the surge come up from the south up to the north and as an example with Divine Savior, their ICU length of stay has gone from about 8 1/2 days down to 3 days,” Wicklander said.

Asprius operates 13 hospitals in Wisconsin and Upper Michigan.

