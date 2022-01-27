All Star Nominations

Skip to content
(WSAW)
By
Chad Franzen
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 3:10 PM CST
|
Updated: 1 hour ago
Sports
REPORT: Broncos finalizing deal to hire Packers’ OC Nathaniel Hackett as head coach
Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By
Noah Manderfeld
The Denver Broncos are finalizing a deal to hire Packers’ offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett as their new head coach, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero is reporting.
Basketball
UWSP Men’s Basketball nearly pulls upset of #9 UW-Whitewater, falls in overtime
Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By
Matt Infield
and
UWSP Athletics
The Pointers battled, but couldn't hold on to a 14-point lead against their WIAC rivals.
Sports
Collage Sports 1/26/2022
Updated: 17 hours ago
Collage Sports 1/26/2022