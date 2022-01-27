Advertisement

All Star Nominations

All Star Nominations
All Star Nominations(WSAW)
By Chad Franzen
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 3:10 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Sports

REPORT: Broncos finalizing deal to hire Packers’ OC Nathaniel Hackett as head coach

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Noah Manderfeld
The Denver Broncos are finalizing a deal to hire Packers’ offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett as their new head coach, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero is reporting.

Basketball

UWSP Men’s Basketball nearly pulls upset of #9 UW-Whitewater, falls in overtime

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Matt Infield and UWSP Athletics
The Pointers battled, but couldn't hold on to a 14-point lead against their WIAC rivals.

Sports

Collage Sports 1/26/2022

Updated: 17 hours ago
Collage Sports 1/26/2022